Jojo Siwa takes to social media to announce she's gay

Getty Images The 17-year-old singer, actress and dancer is known for her giant bows

American Youtuber, dancer and singer Jojo Siwa has come out as gay.

Jojo took to social media to share the news. On Twitter. she posted a picture of herself wearing a T-Shirt with the words 'Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.' printed on it. She captioned the photo with the words: "My cousin got me a new T-shirt".

So far, the 17-year-old's tweet has been liked more than 870,000 times and lots of fans have been responding with kind words.

JoJo Siwa tells BBC Newsround about her love of hair bows

Jojo shared a video on TikTok miming and dancing to Lady Gaga's hit song Born This Way while rocking a rainbow covered bow earlier this week. Some believed this appeared to hint at Jojo's big news, however, she's now officially confirmed that she's gay.

Lots of celebrities have reached out and shown their support for Jojo following her announcement.

TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres tweeted a heart emoji under Jojo's post and singer Lil Nas X responded with a tweet saying; "if u spell "swag" backwards, it's "gay". coincidence??"

YouTube comedian Colleen Ballinger said: "I've known you a long time and this is the happiest I've ever seen you."