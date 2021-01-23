play
Jojo Siwa takes to social media to announce she's gay

Last updated at 12:54
comments
jojo-siwa.Getty Images
The 17-year-old singer, actress and dancer is known for her giant bows

American Youtuber, dancer and singer Jojo Siwa has come out as gay.

Jojo took to social media to share the news. On Twitter. she posted a picture of herself wearing a T-Shirt with the words 'Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.' printed on it. She captioned the photo with the words: "My cousin got me a new T-shirt".

So far, the 17-year-old's tweet has been liked more than 870,000 times and lots of fans have been responding with kind words.

JoJo Siwa tells BBC Newsround about her love of hair bows

Jojo shared a video on TikTok miming and dancing to Lady Gaga's hit song Born This Way while rocking a rainbow covered bow earlier this week. Some believed this appeared to hint at Jojo's big news, however, she's now officially confirmed that she's gay.

Lots of celebrities have reached out and shown their support for Jojo following her announcement.

TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres tweeted a heart emoji under Jojo's post and singer Lil Nas X responded with a tweet saying; "if u spell "swag" backwards, it's "gay". coincidence??"

YouTube comedian Colleen Ballinger said: "I've known you a long time and this is the happiest I've ever seen you."

Your Comments

18 comments

  • 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 LGBTQ+

  • Isn’t she lesbian not gay because she’s a girl?

    • GamesandGuineaPigs replied:
      Gay can be used to describe boys or girls, so technically yes and no.

  • I’m not a huge fan, but...

    YES! GO JOJO!

  • My fave jojo Siwa song is Boomerang.

  • Cool ! <3 You Go Gurl .

  • YES! YOU GO GIRL! I am personally a BIG LGBT+ supporter and I think everyone should just be who they want to be, free from judgement and prejudice. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️

    • Cloud_Owl13 replied:
      I totally agree! This is such great news! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈

  • at least shes happy

  • if she's confident with herself how can people give her criticism cause of her sexuality

  • Good 4 her
    I don't really like her tho
    Not 4 being gay tho
    I completely support the LGBTQ+ community

  • good

  • Aww so good for her 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈

  • i think its good that she can announce something to the world that might be a little private.

  • As long as she's happy, then it's fine. We support you JoJo!! Woop woo.

