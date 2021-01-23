Coronavirus: It's been a year since the lockdown in Wuhan

Getty Images Wuhan went into lockdown on the 23 January last year

One year has passed since the first lockdown was introduced in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the Covid-19 outbreak started.

The coronavirus is believed to have come from an animal market in the city, where it was picked up by a person.

Wuhan went into lockdown on the 23 January last year and people had to stay in their homes for a total of 76 days to help combat the spread of the virus.

It was just two days before Chinese New Year.

What was the lockdown like in Wuhan?

Life in Wuhan changed drastically and people had to stay in their homes

The lockdown in Wuhan was one of the strictest in the world. Around 11 million people living in the city were not allowed to go out on any conditions, not even for food, exercise or to get medication. Instead, the items they needed were delivered to their homes.

No one was allowed to travel either in or out of the city to prevent the coronavirus spreading further afield.

Wuhan also built a brand new hospital in just two weeks so medical staff could treat more coronavirus patients.

The facility, which could take in up to 1,000 people, was constructed using temporary buildings and shipping containers.

The city's second hospital, Leishenshan, was built shortly after.

What about the rest of China?

Wuhan wasn't the only city in China to introduce lockdown measures. A number of other cities also brought in restrictions, although not all were as strict as those put in place in Wuhan.

Some areas placed limits on their transport systems and a few cities closed them down altogether.

Lots of children and young people were affected as schools were closed to thousands of students who began learning from home.

What impact did the strict measures have?

Official data suggests the strict measures brought in in Wuhan and other parts of China helped to control the spread of the virus and limit its impact across the country.

There are currently a small number of coronavirus cases across the whole of China and officials have put an estimated 19 million people in the north east under lockdown in the area including the city of Shijiazhuang as well as parts of Hebei, Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces to help control the spread.

Like many other parts of the world including the UK, vaccinations have also been carried out in China. Chinese companies Sinovac and Sinopharm had their vaccines approved in mid-2020 and they started giving them to employees, frontline workers and paying members of the public even before clinical trials were completed.

Chinese officials have said they are aiming to vaccinate 50 million people before Chunyun, which is the country's annual Spring Festival travel rush when lots of the country's citizens travel to visit friends and family.

What does Wuhan look like one year on?

Life is almost back to normal for many

Life is almost back to normal for lots of people living in the city of Wuhan. Many of the city's residents are going about their days as usual; students are going to school, employees are going to work and citizens are able to travel around freely.

However, lots of people continue to wear protective masks to help keep themselves and others safe.