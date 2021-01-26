Ricky's simple lockdown pasta dish

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Lockdown cooking idea with Ricky

Bored of banana bread? Tired of the same lockdown meals? Well how about you let your parents have a night off from worrying about what to cook and give them a hand in the kitchen with this tasty pasta dish.

This is my special - and more importantly - simple, pasta recipe that tastes really good.

Why not ask your family if you can give it a go?

Here's what you need for my pea and pancetta pasta.

Ingredients:

Pasta 50/75g per person depending how how hungry you are feeling!

70g pancetta

A handful of frozen peas

250ml of chicken or vegetable stock

A knob of butter

1 onion chopped

Parmesan cheese

You can always swap some of the ingredients and make sure you watch the video to see how we made it and what the Newshound presenters thought.

Remember, it's really important to make sure an adult is there to help whenever you're in the kitchen. As the Italians say, "buon appetito" (which means good appetite, enjoy your meal.)

Why not have a go and let us know what you thought of the recipe in the comments below.