Vote: Have you shown off your pets in online lessons?

Getty Images Online lessons: Now that your lessons are taking place at home and in front of a camera, why not take the chance to show off your pets?

Now that most of you have been learning from home for a couple of weeks, we want to ask the most important question: have you introduced your pets to classmates during video lessons?

Have you ever spent time on the playground telling your friends all about your pet dog and what fun you get up to? Or maybe you have a cat that all your school friends have been waiting so long to meet?

Newsround wants to know if you have managed to show off your pets on your video lessons. This doesn't just mean cats or dogs; we want you to include all different types of pets you may have!

Make sure you scroll down and vote, and don't forget to tell us what your pet is and their name in the comments section.

There are lots of different types of dogs and cats, and even different types of pets that have become popular such as pet snails!

Why not take up this opportunity to show off the pets that your parents can't bring to the school playground. Maybe you have a pet gecko, spider or a goldfish?

Here are a few tips from a school that already managed its very own pet assembly:

Ask your parents for help - it may be tricky to manage your pet if it's not a dog or cat, make sure your parents are nearby to help.

Have all your facts about your pet at the ready. What is their name? What kind of pet are they? How long have they been a part of the family?

Be patient and wait your turn! Your teacher will have lots of pets on their screen and some of them can be loud.

