Vote: Have you shown off your pets in online lessons?

Now that most of you have been learning from home for a couple of weeks, we want to ask the most important question: have you introduced your pets to classmates during video lessons?
Have you ever spent time on the playground telling your friends all about your pet dog and what fun you get up to? Or maybe you have a cat that all your school friends have been waiting so long to meet?
Newsround wants to know if you have managed to show off your pets on your video lessons. This doesn't just mean cats or dogs; we want you to include all different types of pets you may have!
Make sure you scroll down and vote, and don't forget to tell us what your pet is and their name in the comments section.
There are lots of different types of dogs and cats, and even different types of pets that have become popular such as pet snails!
Why not take up this opportunity to show off the pets that your parents can't bring to the school playground. Maybe you have a pet gecko, spider or a goldfish?
Here are a few tips from a school that already managed its very own pet assembly:
