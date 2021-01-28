For two months every year, the town of Ivalo in northern Finland exists in almost complete darkness.

Located 150 miles north of the Arctic Circle, its 3000 residents are lucky to even catch a glimpse of sunlight.

This is because the way the earth is tilted away from the sun, at this time of year it's almost always dark.

With a glow for just a few moments at midday, the sun never rises above the horizon.

