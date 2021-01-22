play
Fortnite set to release new football kit skins

Last updated at 12:18
A still from FortniteEpic Games

Fortnite has teamed up with some of the biggest football clubs in the world for its newest set of skins.

Its makers - Epic Games - unveiled the latest releases, which let players swap between 23 different football kits.

British teams Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Celtic and Rangers all feature in the new set.

The list also includes popular teams from Europe, US and Australia.

Fortnite-skinsEPic Games
Scottish football teams Celtic and Rangers feature in the new release

Fortnite is also getting a new emote based off legendary Brazilian footballer Pelé's famous air-punch goal celebration.

Both the skins and the emote will go on sale on 23 January.

