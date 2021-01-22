Google threatens to remove search engine from Australia over new law

Reuters Google says the new law will lead to it disabling its search tool for Australians

Google has threatened to remove its hugely popular search engine from Australian users.

It's after the Australian government is set to introduce a world-first law to force Google, Facebook and other tech companies to pay media outlets for their news content.

But the US tech giants are not happy and have fought back, warning the law would make them withdraw some of their services.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said lawmakers would not back down to "threats".

Why is Australia pushing this law?

Like in many parts of the world, Google is the dominant search engine in Australia.

The government has argued that because companies like Google gain customers and money from advertisers when people go on there to find news stories, the tech giants should pay newsrooms a "fair" amount for their journalism.

It has also argued that this extra money is needed to help its struggling news industry because a strong media is important for democracy.

DARREN ENGLAND / EPA Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he will continue to push through the laws

Australian newspapers and magazines have seen a 75% drop in money earned from advertising since 2005, according to the government.

"A number of media outlets in Australia have been forced to close. Google, by contrast, has been performing well," says BBC business reporter Katie Silver.

"Last year the social media giant made almost $4bn (£2.92bn) from Australia," she added.

What does Google argue?

Google Google has run ads in its browsers in Australia putting forward its argument

Google Australia managing director Mel Silva told a hearing on Friday that the laws were "unworkable".

Ms Silva said the laws were not compatible with the free-flowing share of information online or "how the internet works", she argued.

"We do not see a way, with the financial and operational risks, that we could continue to offer a service in Australia," she said.

"If this... were to become law, it would give us no real choice but to stop making Google Search available in Australia," she said.

Reuters Facebook is also unhappy with the new laws being put forward in Australia

"For Google to threaten to pull out of an entire country suggests the company is worried... Google executives are fearful about the example these new laws could set," says BBC technology reporter James Clayton.

"Clearly it believes that what is being put forward in Australia could fundamentally hurt its business if copied elsewhere," he added.

Last week, Google confirmed it was blocking Australian news sites from its search results for about 1% of local users. It said it was an experiment to test the value of Australian news services.

Facebook last year also threatened to stop Australian users from sharing news stories on the platform if the law went ahead.

Both companies have argued that news organisations already get the benefit of platforms helping readers find their websites.

What's been the reaction?

Getty Images Google was threatened to disable its search function in Australia

Australians have expressed confusion and anger online at both sides over the proposal. Some have debated whether they could get by using other search engines.

Others have questioned if the removal of the search engine would also remove Gmail, Google Maps and Google Home services - something the company has not made clear.

Mr Morrison said his government remained committed to progressing the laws through parliament this year.

"Let me be clear: Australia makes our rules for things you can do in Australia. That's done in our parliament," he told reporters on Friday.