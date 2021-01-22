Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik reveal the name of their baby daughter

Getty Images Former One Direction star Zayn and his girlfriend Gigi welcomed their baby to the world last September

The wait is over! Singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid have finally revealed the name of their baby girl.

The celebrity couple have chosen to call their daughter, Khai.

Gigi changed her Instagram bio to "Khai's mom" on Thursday - four months after their baby was born.

The couple announced their daughter's birth in September 2020.

Gigi Hadid also posted a photo of herself kissing Khai on the cheek to celebrate the baby turning four months old on Thursday.

"My girl. 4 months & THE BEST KID," said Gigi in the caption.

Fans were only able to catch a glimpse of Khai's arm in the photo because the stars have chosen not to reveal their baby girl's face.

The couple have not confirmed the meaning behind the name but fans on social media have already been trying to guess.

The word Khai means 'the crowned one' or 'royalty' in the Arabic language.

Gigi confirmed in April last year that she was expecting a baby.

The couple have been dating (on and off) since 2015.