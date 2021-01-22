Bad weather battered the country this week and many areas suffered heavy rain and flooding.

Lots of other areas of the UK were also put under severe weather warnings and some people were told to leave their homes for their own safety, in case flood waters swamped their homes.

Martin caught up with Luka, whose family left their home in case it was flooded and he explained the preparations they had to make.

