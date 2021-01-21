Vote: Who will win the Premier League this year?

Getty Images After playing 19 games Manchester United are top of the Premier League.

Manchester City became the seventh team to take top spot in the Premier League on Wednesday, only for Manchester United to knock them off two hours later. All that came 24 hours after Leicester City were celebrating a short-lived trip to the top of the table.

In short, the top of the Premier League table is a pretty changeable place, unlike most seasons when a couple of teams dominate.

As well as those three, Liverpool, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have also enjoyed time at the top of the table.

So, with a lot of teams having now played 19 games, and reaching the half-way point of the season, we want to know, out of the teams who have reached the top so far, who you think will win the Premier League this year?

Make sure you scroll to the bottom and submit your vote. Tell us who you've picked, or tell us who we should have included, in the comments below.

Getty Images Hands up if you think your team might win the Premie League this year?

It's not just us at Newsround who need help working out who might finish the season as champions, Manchester United's Paul Pogba said last night after scoring the winner: "It's the Premier League, so it's always hard. It'll never be easy."

Cross-city rivals Manchester City know it'll be tight to, with their manager Pep Guardiola saying: "Everyone wants to be champion, but you have to show you deserve it."

Leicester City manager Brandon Rodgers might not be joining in the vote though, as he says, "it is still too early," to pick a winner. Oh, sorry Brendan.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.