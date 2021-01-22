play
Martin gives us his top picks of the week

Helllooo there my pals. Here is a wee something to look forward to this week, in the world of Sport, TV & Film.

First up it's the FA Cup 4th round this weekend. Teams from every division in England will compete to get a step closer to one of the most famous trophies in football.

Then if you like to be entertained in front of the tele-box with your loved ones. The Masked Singer is one of my absolute favourite shows on a Saturday night. Who will be the next to be unmasked? Exciting times!

And lastly, if you love a good Marvel move, then the new series Wandavision is definitely one to check out on Disney Plus.

