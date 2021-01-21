Glastonbury 2021: This year's event has been cancelled

Getty Images The last Glastonbury festival was held in 2019

Glastonbury 2021 won't be going ahead this year, the event's organisers have announced.

The music festival was scheduled to take place in June, but it's been called off because of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Father and daughter duo Michael and Emily Eavis, who are the event's organisers, released an official statement confirming the cancellation on Thursday.

"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us," they said.

"In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down."

It's the second year in a row that the festival has had to be called off because of Covid-19. #GlastoAtHome was held last year, where the festival's fans were encouraged to recreate the festival experience at home.

Deposits paid for 2021 tickets will now be rolled over to next year.

What other big events have been affected by Covid-19?

The Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics, which was meant to take place last year, was postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event's organisers have insisted that the games will go ahead this July as planned and the International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach said there was "no plan B" when it came to whether the event would happened or not.

"We have at this moment, no reason whatsoever to believe that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will not open on the 23rd of July in the Olympic stadium in Tokyo," he told Kyodo news.

However, there is still a lot of uncertainty around whether the games will go ahead and if they do, if spectators will be able to attend.

"The question is, is this a 'must have' or 'nice to have.' It's nice to have spectators. But it's not a must have, " Dick Pound, who is a member of the International Olympic Committee, shared in a recent interview with Kyodo News.

Music concerts and tours

Getty Images Lots of artists have had to postpone or cancel their tours

Lots of artists had to cancel or reschedule their tours last year and the impact the pandemic has had on the music industry is still being felt this year.

Big names including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles have all seen their tours affected. Taylor Swift cancelled her Lover Fest tour last year and new dates are still yet to be announced.

Billie Eilish called off her world tour at the end of 2020 and Harry Styles has postponed his 2021 UK and Europe tour which had been set for February and March this year. The tour was originally meant to take place in April 2020.

It's expected that more concerts and gigs will be happening online this year.