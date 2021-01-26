While the UK has been in lockdown because of the coronavirus, some people who are classed as vulnerable have needed to self-isolate to protect them from getting Covid-19.

This includes people who have diabetes like nine-year-old Daisy.

Diabetes is a condition which causes a person's blood sugar level to become too high or low and Daisy has type 1 diabetes, which is a life-long condition, so she needs to have regular check-ups to keep her healthy.

Shanequa caught up with Daisy to see how she's getting on and hear her newly written poem...