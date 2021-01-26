play
Watch Newsround

'Diabetes is not my name'

While the UK has been in lockdown because of the coronavirus, some people who are classed as vulnerable have needed to self-isolate to protect them from getting Covid-19.

This includes people who have diabetes like nine-year-old Daisy.

Diabetes is a condition which causes a person's blood sugar level to become too high or low and Daisy has type 1 diabetes, which is a life-long condition, so she needs to have regular check-ups to keep her healthy.

Shanequa caught up with Daisy to see how she's getting on and hear her newly written poem...

Watch more videos

'Diabetes is not my name'
Video

'Diabetes is not my name'

Shanequa meets some TikTok creators
Video

Shanequa meets some TikTok creators

Who is Kamala Harris and why is her new job important?
Video

Who is Kamala Harris and why is her new job important?

Check out these top tips for learning at home
Video

Check out these top tips for learning at home

What happened at Joe Biden's inauguration?
Video

What happened at Joe Biden's inauguration?

What's it like running a Trump/Biden souvenir shop?
Video

What's it like running a Trump/Biden souvenir shop?

Kids in the US speak about issues dividing America
Video

Kids in the US speak about issues dividing America

What to expect from Joe Biden's inauguration
Video

What to expect from Joe Biden's inauguration

Grandfather Clock: 'I chose the clock for my grandkids'
Video

Grandfather Clock: 'I chose the clock for my grandkids'

Do US kids think President Biden will help the fight against racism?
Video

Do US kids think President Biden will help the fight against racism?

What kids in the US think about Biden's plan on climate change
Video

What kids in the US think about Biden's plan on climate change

Tree-rific patterns spotted in dried up lake
Video

Tree-rific patterns spotted in dried up lake

Inauguration 2021: YOUR questions answered
Video

Inauguration 2021: YOUR questions answered

Ricky turns his shed into a Newsround den!
Video

Ricky turns his shed into a Newsround den!

Check out these mouse-sized masterpieces
Video

Check out these mouse-sized masterpieces

Gaming in 2021
Video

Gaming in 2021

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment
Video

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment

Why do some Trump supporters think the election wasn't fair?
Video

Why do some Trump supporters think the election wasn't fair?

Strange News: Your weekly slice of weird
Video

Strange News: Your weekly slice of weird

US Election: Meet the kids who are related to Joe Biden!
Video

US Election: Meet the kids who are related to Joe Biden!

The Big Question: How deep is lava on Venus?
Video

The Big Question: How deep is lava on Venus?

Brexit: What happens now the UK is separate from the EU?
Video

Brexit: What happens now the UK is separate from the EU?

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Top Stories

Reforestation

The experts' guide to bringing back forests

comments
blue sprite and elve

Blue jet space lightning spotted from ISS

comments
sleep

Vote: Do naps make your day better?

comments
Newsround Home