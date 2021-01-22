Check out this impressive Perseverance rover sculpture!

Twitter/@SSA_Mark. The sculpture took three days to make

Many parts of the world including the UK have seen lots of snowfall in recent weeks.

Children (and adults!) have been trying their hand at building classic snowmen, making beautiful snow angels and many have been digging out their dusty sledges from the dark corners of the nation's sheds and attics for some snow-filled adventures.

However, one man in Iowa recently decided to take on an even greater challenge. Mark A. Brown, who is a solar system ambassador for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, created a life-size snow sculpture of the Perseverance Mars rover!

Getty Images The real Perseverance Rover is currently on its way to Mars

It took Mark three days in total to complete his incredible sculpture. It includes six wheels which were decorated with silver metallic spray paint and it even comes complete with the rover's Mastcam-Z, a camera system that can take 3D images and videos of distant objects at high speed.

The Mastcam was creatively put together by Mark using a cardboard box and PVC pipe.

"I wanted to do something unique and educational for my neighbourhood," Mark told the tech website CNET. "Many people take daily walks, and so as they did so they were able to look at this sculpture taking place and to ask about it."

So where is the actual Perseverance Mars Rover? Well, it's currently on its way to the red planet! It launched in July last year and is expected to land on Mars on the 18 February next month.

The rover has been tasked with finding signs of past microbial life on the planet, identifying past environments that may have once supported microbial life, collecting rock and soil samples and testing oxygen production from Mars' atmosphere.

