Space: Two huge asteroids to sail past Earth in the next few days

Getty Images Asteroids are big chunks of rock which float though space and orbit the Sun

Two huge asteroids, which are both as big as a skyscraper, will sail past Earth in the next few days.

The space rocks are around the same size as the Empire State Building in New York, USA. That's around 381m (1,250 feet) tall!

The first of the two asteroids - known as 2020 PP - will fly past Earth on 23 January, according to Nasa's Center for Near Earth Object Studies.

However, even at its closest point, the asteroid will still be around 4.3 million miles away from us so there's nothing to worry about!

2020 PP is approximately 370m (1,213 feet) in diameter and will be travelling at a speed of around 18,700 miles per hour.

Do you know the difference between a comet, asteroid or meteor? Play our game below!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: How Nasa plans to stop asteroids hitting Earth in the future (2017)

The second of the two space rocks, called 2010 JE87, will make its approach past our planet on 25 January.

It is thought to be slightly larger with Nasa estimating it to measure up to 430m (1,410 feet) in diameter, and it will come within a distance of around 3.7 million miles from Earth.

Both of these asteroids are known as near-Earth objects (NEOs).

No asteroid has hit Earth in 66 million years, since the one that caused the dinosaurs to become extinct.