Remote learning: How to handle studying at home

Last updated at 07:59
Remote Learning: Check out these top tips for learning at home

One of the biggest changes brought about by coronavirus has been the changes that most children have had to their lives at school.

Most children have had to work from home and for those key worker kids who are in school, life is pretty different to usual.

It's not the first time you've had to get used to remote learning - after the coronavirus lockdown in the spring of 2020, many children also had periods last term when they had to work from home due to school bubbles bursting.

For some of you, the changes have been okay, but for many kids it's been really difficult - both practically and with how it makes you feel.

boy home learningGetty Images
What have you been saying?

We asked you how you were finding home learning this time around and you send us loads of messages.

Here are just a few of your comments:

girl working at deskGetty Images
How to make the most of home learning

We asked home-learning expert Tom Crombie from My Online Learning to send Newsround some of his best tips.

For those who aren't in the classroom, one of Tom's top tips is to create a schedule to start your day.

Teacher and online learning expert Tom Crombie has sent Newsround his top tips for learning at home.

He advises you to get up at the same time, eat breakfast and take breaks when you would do so at school.

Learning at home may be quite isolating and boring for some and that is why another tip from Tom is to stay in touch with your friends.

Psychologist Laverne Antrobus has some tips for looking after yourself

Make sure you are giving them a call and checking in on each other, it will help stop you from getting too bored.

It's also really important to remember to look after yourself and to remember to focus just as much on your wellbeing as you do on your studies!

comments
comments
comments
