Cadbury's Conundrum egg to be auctioned for more than £17,000

Last updated at 09:48
This is the famous golden eggBatemans

A rare golden Creme Egg created in 1983 is set to be auctioned off for the second time.

The special Cadbury's Conundrum egg was made by the Queen's jeweller as part of a treasure hunt competition.

It's made of 22 carat gold and sold for more than £17,000 in 2017.

and now it's up for auction one again - but you'd better start checking your piggy bank!

What's a Cadbury's Conundrum egg?
The eggs could be found by solving clues which were hidden in a book, Conundrum, The Cadbury's Creme Egg Mystery, by Don Shaw.Batemans
The eggs could be found by solving the clues in the riddle book

In the 1980's 12 special golden chocolate eggs were made and hidden around the UK for the public to find.

Each egg was made by the royal jeweller and were each themed with a different story or verse from the Conundrum book of riddles.

Conundrum egg and book for saleBatemans
The egg will be sold in its original box and with the book of riddles it came with

There was a 13th egg made also and named 'The Conundrum egg'. and This is the egg that is to be auctioned off.

It's bigger than the other 12 and has a different design - using the front cover of the book of riddles

Golden Cadbury's egg - to be auctionedBatemans of Stamford
The egg is decorated with a design based on the front cover of the Conundrum book, which included 12 riddles referring to the locations of the originals

It weighs 326.6 grams and was not part of the treasure hunt, instead it was a prize in a draw for shop owners and other retailers.

Auctioneer Greg Bateman has said the family who owns the egg would like it to be sold.

Garrard and co of London made the eggBatemans
Garrard & Co of London - the Queen's official jewellers at the time - was commissioned to create the 13 eggs in 1983

Mr Bateman said: "This particular draw wasn't open to the public so this egg, number 13, was never seen."

Easter Bunny sure has his work cut out competing with this egg hunt!

