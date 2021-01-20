Joe Biden becomes US President

Getty Images

Joe Biden has officially become the 46th President of the US.

His oath of office was administered by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

After being sworn in he made an emotional speech.

He said: "I will be a president for all Americans. I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did".

Speaking of the challenges that his administration will face, Biden says he will "confront and we will defeat" each obstacle.

Kamala Harris became the first female Vice President and the first black and South Asian American to ever take on that job.

The president took a moment to acknowledge her inauguration.

He said: "Here we stand 108 years ago, thousands of protesters tried to block brave women marching for the right to vote.

"Today we mark the swearing in of the first woman in American history elected vice-president - Kamala Harris.

"Don't tell me things can't change," he said.

Because of the coronavirus, the inauguration was a lot smaller than it normally would be.

Biden asked that those in the audience hold a silent moment of prayer "for those we've left behind and for our country".

He gave his inauguration address in front of a largely empty Mall that would normally be filled with supporters if not for the Covid-19 pandemic.

But as is tradition there were still some musical performances, Lady Gaga sang America's national anthem, and Jennifer Lopez sang too.

Gaga tweeted shortly before the ceremony that she wanted her performance to provide a moment of coming together after the divisions of the last four years.

"Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honour," she wrote. "I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change - between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning."

Amanda Gorman, 22, became the youngest poet ever to perform at an inauguration.

Gorman, who was the country's first national youth poet laureate in 2017, followed in the footsteps of famous names such as Robert Frost and Maya Angelou.

Her poem, The Hill We Climb, referenced the Capitol riot earlier this month, but also underlined the theme of unity set out by the new president.

"I really wanted to use my words to be a point of unity and collaboration and togetherness," she told the BBC before the ceremony.