Storm Christoph: Have you been affected by flooding?

Storm Christoph is battering parts of the UK with heavy rain and flood warnings in place across large parts of northern England.

The Met Office, which predicts the weather in the UK, has warned of "significant hazards" to northern, central and eastern England as heavy rain combines with melting snow and high winds until Thursday.

Police in Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire have declared major incidents and are preparing to try and limit the damage done to people's home and businesses by the heavy rainfall.

The unusually wet weather has already affected some road and rail networks with trains unable to run in some areas because the tracks are flooded.

