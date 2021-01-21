play
Surfing duck spotted catching waves in Australia

Last updated at 07:53
Duck-called-duck-riding-a-waveSally Eeles / ABC News
Duck riding waves back to shore

A surfing duck has made a big splash at a beach in Australia.

It has been spotted catching waves with its owners at Rainbow Bay in the Gold Coast.

Kate Miller and her son Tom have been taking their pet with them to surf since he was seven days old.

The bird, named Duck, has become a local celebrity with people flocking to watch him riding the waves.

Aerial photo of the Gold Coast in Queensland Australiapatrickoberem / Getty Creative Stock
The Gold Coast in Australia is hugely popular with surfers

Speaking to ABC News in Australia, 16-year-old Tom said: "We put sunscreen on to go the beach and he can actually smell the sunscreen."

"You can see him the backyard getting really excited, running around in circles underneath the surfboards."

Duck will swim out with his owners then catch a wave back to shore when he's tired of having fun in the sea.

"I just like that it gives joy to people - simple joy," said Kate Miller.

  • Aww so cute!!!

    [Edited by Moderator]

