play
Watch Newsround

What to expect from Joe Biden's inauguration

It's a historic day in the United States as Joe Biden will take over as the 46th President.

Ahead of the ceremony he's called for the nation to heal. And later this afternoon - around 4pm UK time - he'll swear the oath of office and take charge.

It will bring an end to the four years of Donald Trump's time as President, but the handover will be very different to usual.

BBC reporter Nomia Iqbal is in Washington DC and explains what we can expect from the day.

Watch more videos

What to expect from Joe Biden's inauguration
Video

What to expect from Joe Biden's inauguration

Grandfather Clock: 'I chose the clock for my grandkids'
Video

Grandfather Clock: 'I chose the clock for my grandkids'

Do US kids think President Biden will help the fight against racism?
Video

Do US kids think President Biden will help the fight against racism?

What kids in the US think about Biden's plan on climate change
Video

What kids in the US think about Biden's plan on climate change

Tree-rific patterns spotted in dried up lake
Video

Tree-rific patterns spotted in dried up lake

Inauguration 2021: YOUR questions answered
Video

Inauguration 2021: YOUR questions answered

Ricky turns his shed into a Newsround den!
Video

Ricky turns his shed into a Newsround den!

Check out these mouse-sized masterpieces
Video

Check out these mouse-sized masterpieces

Gaming in 2021
Video

Gaming in 2021

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment
Video

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment

Why do some Trump supporters think the election wasn't fair?
Video

Why do some Trump supporters think the election wasn't fair?

Strange News: Your weekly dose of weird
Video

Strange News: Your weekly dose of weird

US Election: Meet the kids who are related to Joe Biden!
Video

US Election: Meet the kids who are related to Joe Biden!

The Big Question: How deep is lava on Venus?
Video

The Big Question: How deep is lava on Venus?

Brexit: What happens now the UK is separate from the EU?
Video

Brexit: What happens now the UK is separate from the EU?

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Top Stories

Biden and Harris.

All you need to know about Joe Biden's inauguration

comments
Argentinosaurus

Is this the largest dinosaur ever to have existed?

comments
Homelearning

How are you finding learning at home?

comments
Newsround Home