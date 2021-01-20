What to expect from Joe Biden's inauguration

It's a historic day in the United States as Joe Biden will take over as the 46th President.

Ahead of the ceremony he's called for the nation to heal. And later this afternoon - around 4pm UK time - he'll swear the oath of office and take charge.

It will bring an end to the four years of Donald Trump's time as President, but the handover will be very different to usual.

BBC reporter Nomia Iqbal is in Washington DC and explains what we can expect from the day.