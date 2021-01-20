Donald Trump: What happened on the President final day in the job?

Getty Images It's been an eventful four years, but Mr Trump will wave goodbye to the White House today.

Donald Trump has made his final speech as President of the United States, saying he will be praying for Joe Biden's success during his term in office.

The former reality TV star will leave the White House on Wednesday and head back to his luxury home in Florida - he will not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden.

This will make him the first president to skip the traditional handover of power since 1869.

What did he say in his final address?

Trump still refuses to acknowledge the election result, but he said he was proud of the last four years.

In a video posted on YouTube, he said he took on "the tough battles, the hardest fights... because that's what you elected me to do".

He said that he and his team "did what we came here to do, and so much more".

He drew attention to his actions that led to Middle East peace deals and boasted about being the first president in decades not to start any wars.

Mr Trump did not acknowledge his successor, Joe Biden, by name in the video.

What is a Presidential pardon?

In the US, it is common for outgoing leaders to hand out what is known as a 'Presidential pardon' before they leave the White House.

Getty Images Rapper Lil Wayne was one of the people Mr Trump pardoned on his final day in office.

A pardon cancels a criminal conviction, while something called a commutation shortens or ends a prison sentence - meaning that a person who is serving or facing time in prison for any crime can be released and completely forgiven.

On his final day in charge, Trump pardoned more than 70 people, while another 70 people had their prison sentences commuted, including some of his former White House colleagues.

He issued a pardon to his former advisor Steve Bannon, who has been accused of fraud.

Bannon was accused of keeping over one million dollars of donated money, that was intended to help build Trump's border wall between Mexico and the US.

One individual pardoned on Trump's final day in office, was American rapper Lil Wayne, who was facing ten years in prison for illegal possession of a weapon.

Some people thought Trump might try to pardon himself or his family members before they can be formally accused of any crimes. But it has been argued, that would mean having to admit he carried out crimes in the first place, which he has always denied.

What happens to Trump now?

Getty Images Perks of being President include having use of Air Force One, but Mr Trump will take his final flight today.

Removal vans have already picked up Trump's belongings from the White House, including his $50,000 golf simulator game!

On Wednesday morning, he will attend a farewell ceremony at a US military base in Maryland before he takes his final flight on the President's private plane, Air Force One.

He will head to Mar-a-Lago, which is his golf club in Palm Beach, Florida.

He leaves office with an approval rating of 34%, a record low for a departing president.