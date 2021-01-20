Butterflies: Scientists explain how they fly!

Christoffer Johansson Did you know that a butterfly can't fly if it is cold - its body temperature needs to be high to be able to fly around usually about 30°C

Have you ever wondered how butterflies actually fly?

Well, wonder no more because a new study has given us the answer.

Due to butterflies wings being so big and their bodies so small, it has been a bit confusing for researchers to previously understand how the insects they can fly so well.

But a new study has shown that a butterfly cups and claps its wings together to make enough power to lift off.

Butterflies have developed this method of flying to protect themselves from predators, so they can fly away quicker.

How did the researchers figure it out?

Christoffer Johansson This is a butterfly in the wind tunnel

Scientists in Sweden used a wind tunnel and high-speed cameras recording slow-motion movements of butterflies to see how their wings work.

The research showed that the insects form a pocket shape and then clap. The air pocket between the wings creates more power when the wings collapse.

When this happens it creates a sort of jet which makes the power behind the wings stronger.

Did you know? Butterflies taste with their feet! If they sit on a leaf or flower they can taste it.

The team also created mechanical clappers that mirrored butterfly wings. This basically means they made their own wings!

One set was stiff and the other more flexible.

They tested the clappers in the wind tunnel and found that the more flexible wings made more power from the clap.

The researchers believe the findings show that the cupped, clapping action is something that the butterflies have evolved to stay alive!

If you are a butterfly that is able to take off quicker than the others, that gives you an obvious advantage. It's a strong selective pressure then, because it's a matter of life and death. Dr Per Henningsson , Lund University, in Sweden

Per Henningsson This butterfly is called a silver washed fritillary and is one of the creatures that was used to show the patterns of butterfly flight

What else did they find out?

Dr. Henningsson, who was part of the research team, also said that butterflies don't flap their wings to fly. They do however flap their wings together before they fly to create power.

Researchers think that what is now known about butterfly flight could help in other areas.

Some drones and underwater vehicles already work in a way that is like butterfly wings but the researchers think this can now be improved.

Dr Henningsson added: "We're suggesting that the people that are working on these designs, they should look into this cup-shape behaviour, since there are lots of efficiency and effectiveness to be gained from it. It's certainly something that would be worthwhile looking into."