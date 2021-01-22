play
Coronavirus: How are you keeping in touch with your friends?

Last updated at 06:29
With schools closed and most parts of the UK in lockdown it's hard to see your friends at the moment.

So we want to know how are you keeping in touch with your friends? Are you video calling each other, do you message or maybe you even write letters. We want to know!

What do you miss about seeing your friends? Maybe it's playing games together, giving them a hug, or having dinner at their house. Whatever it might be let us know by sending in a video or telling us in the comments below.

Now school is mostly taking place online, you'll be missing out on those lunchtime chats or games. But instead maybe you have a weekly video call set up or have started to write letters.

Whichever way you're keeping in touch with your friends, let us know and maybe you could give them a shout out too.

You can upload your videos using these links and don't forget you can also post your comments below.

A parent can also help you upload your videos here.

