Remote learning: How are you finding it?

Getty Images Learning from home is very different to learning in the classroom

With schools across the UK closed for most pupils at the moment, that means lots of you have been getting back into remote learning.

So now you've had a bit of time at home again, we want to know how you're finding it.

Are you getting too much or too little work from school? Do you miss being in the classroom or do you like being able to take things at your own pace? Do you have all the equipment you need at home?

You can post in the comments below or use the links to send in a video telling us about your experience.

Make sure you tell us what you like and dislike about learning at home, and what makes it so different to classes in school.

Are you ready to send your stuff? upload Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

A parent can help you send in your video click here. and if you can't see where to upload, click here.

Getty Images Lots of pupils across the UK are currently doing their learning online

Although schools across the UK are closed to most pupils at the moment, they are still open for children whose parents are key workers and vulnerable young people.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also now announced plans to keep schools there closed for longer until the middle of February.

There are slightly different plans across the UK.