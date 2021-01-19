play
Watch Newsround

Remote learning: How are you finding it?

Last updated at 18:01
comments
View Comments
A young boy learning from home.Getty Images
Learning from home is very different to learning in the classroom

With schools across the UK closed for most pupils at the moment, that means lots of you have been getting back into remote learning.

So now you've had a bit of time at home again, we want to know how you're finding it.

Are you getting too much or too little work from school? Do you miss being in the classroom or do you like being able to take things at your own pace? Do you have all the equipment you need at home?

You can post in the comments below or use the links to send in a video telling us about your experience.

Make sure you tell us what you like and dislike about learning at home, and what makes it so different to classes in school.

Are you ready to send your stuff?

upload
Send your stuff
  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

A parent can help you send in your video click here. and if you can't see where to upload, click here.

A young girl learning from homeGetty Images
Lots of pupils across the UK are currently doing their learning online

Although schools across the UK are closed to most pupils at the moment, they are still open for children whose parents are key workers and vulnerable young people.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also now announced plans to keep schools there closed for longer until the middle of February.

There are slightly different plans across the UK.

More like this

Girl holds sign saying thank you nhs and my mummy

Coronavirus and lockdowns: What is the latest?

Child reading in bed.

Virtual library gives children in England free books

Queensferry Bridge and restrictions

Scotland: New lockdown restrictions come into force

Boy with laptop

Lockdown: Government pledges support for remote learning

KIDS

Northern Ireland school closures: 'I won't miss the homework!'

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

child home learning

Schools in Scotland to remain closed until mid Feb

comments
20
one horse in a field

What to feed animals when you're on your lockdown walk

comments
42
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off carrying 60 Starlink satellites on November 11, 2019

SpaceX: 17th Starlink mission set to launch

comments
4
Newsround Home