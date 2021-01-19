Could lynx be coming back to Scotland?

Getty Images

A group of charities are investigating whether Eurasian lynx can be introduced to Scotland. The animals are native to parts of Europe and Asia, but aren't currently found in the UK.

They're carrying out a study to find out how Scottish people would feel about living alongside the species.

The charities' partners on the project say research has shown that lots of areas in the country could potentially support the lynx.

They say the cats, which are strict carnivores (meat eaters), could also bring environmental benefits to the Scottish Highlands and help control deer populations.

The research suggests that this is enough roe deer, the animal's preferred prey - to support about 400 wild lynx.

"By preying on roe deer, lynx would restore ecological processes that have been missing for centuries, and provide a free and efficient deer management service," said Steve Micklewright, chief executive of the charity Trees for Life.However, those leading the project have said it's not all about science, but more about how willing people are to share their environment with lynx.

Why are the Eurasian lynx no longer in Scotland?

The Eurasian lynx, which is known for being a shy and mysterious animal, is actually native to the UK but was driven to extinction between 500 and 1,000 years ago because of hunting and habitat loss.

The number of the cats living across mainland Europe has increased over time following changes in hunting laws and human attitudes towards the animals have also developed over time. There are currently no Eurasian lynx living in the UK, but some campaigners believe the reintroduction will bring lots of benefits.

"With a global biodiversity crisis, we have a responsibility to have open and constructive conversations around restoring key native species to the Scottish landscape - and science shows that apex predators like lynx play a vital ecological role in maintaining healthy living systems," said Peter Cairns, executive director of Scotland the charity The Big Picture.