Biden Inauguration: Who will be performing alongside Lady Gaga?

Getty Images Lady Gaga has been a big supporter of Joe Biden

iJoe Biden will be inaugurated as President of the United States on Wednesday, but this year things will be a little different to previous inaugurations.

After the riots at the Capitol building earlier this month, where the inauguration ceremony will take place, preparations in Washington DC have been tricky.

Thousands of extra police and military personnel have been brought in, in case of any further protests.

However, the inauguration is still being seen as a chance to celebrate by some.

Getty Images Keeping people safe will be the main focus for thousands of extra security forces in Washington DC on Wednesday.

As well as speeches and formal moments, the inauguration is famous for musical performances. Some happen during the inauguration ceremony, whilst others will take place during a live concert after.

This year's concert, called "Celebrating America", will be hosted by Toy Story star Tom Hanks!

During the formal ceremony Lady Gaga will sing the America's national anthem, and Jennifer Lopez is also said to be taking to the stage.

A 22-year-old poet called Amanda Gorman, who became the first ever National Youth Poet Laureate in the United States in 2017 when she was just 18, will also recite a poem.

Reuters The rehearsal for Wednesday's inauguration was disrupted due to a security alert, but it turned out to be a false alarm

Following the ceremony, performers and speakers such as Demi Lovato, John Legend, the Foo Fighters and Justin Timberlake will take part in the 90-minute concert, which will be streamed live on YouTube as well as being on TV in the US.

Popular country singer Garth Brooks, who is known to support the Republican party - the part Donald Trump belongs too - will also perform at the concert.

He says his decision to play at the show is not a political one, but "a statement of unity."

"I think as long as you have people like the Bidens who are hellbent on making things good... That makes me feel good," said Brooks. "I want to spend the next 10 years of my life not divided. I'm so tired of being divided."

Getty Images Beyonce performed at Barack Obama's inauguration ceremony in 2013

It is tradition for the outgoing President to attend the inauguration ceremony, but Donald Trump has said he will not be there.

Four years ago. President Trump found it tricky to find any big-name performers to join him at his inauguration, however, 16-year-old former American Idol contestant Jackie Evancho sang the national anthem.

During Barack Obama's swearing in ceremonies (he was elected President twice so had two inaugurations), Beyonce and soul legend Aretha Franklin were called upon to sing the national anthem.