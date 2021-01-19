play
Do US kids think President Biden will help the fight against racism?

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States on 20 January, with Kamala Harris making history as the first woman, and first black and south Asian vice-president.

After last year's anti-racism protests, the pair have been elected after promising to make sure black people are treated fairly in America.

Newsround reporter Kizzy Cox has been to the city of Philadelphia, in the state of Pennsylvania, to speak to kids who've experienced racism, to find out whether they think anything will change in the next four years.

