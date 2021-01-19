Playgrounds: Why have some been closed in England?

Getty Images

Lockdown rules across the UK mean lots of you will be spending more time indoors and at home, so getting outside when you can, is even more important.

Playgrounds are allowed to stay open under the current restrictions, but in parts of England some councils are choosing to close them to the public.

They say it's because infection rates in those areas are increasing faster than in other parts of the country.

The councils hope these tougher measures will help slow the spread of the virus.

Which areas have closed their playgrounds?

Getty Images

Essex

Harlow council in Essex, which currently has some of the highest coronavirus rates in the country, temporarily closed 43 play areas on 16 January "to help keep everyone safe".

The authority's chief executive, Brian Keane, told Newsround: "Coronavirus is still spreading in our town and we need to do everything we can to stop this from happening."

He highlighted how it can be difficult in playgrounds to stay away from others - to social distance - because equipment can be close together and there can often be several families visiting at the same time.

We do understand that lots of children enjoy using our playgrounds and we are sorry to all the children who can't use them right now. Brian Keane , Chief executive, Harlow council

He added that they will look at the data around infections so they can "reopen the playgrounds as soon as it's safe to do so" and that until then, the area has lots of other open spaces where people can go to stay active.

Colchester Borough Council, also in Essex, recently decided to close one of its busiest playgrounds in Upper Castle Park due to the rise in infection rates.

It's after there were concerns about large numbers of people using the play equipment at the same time.

The play area will remain shut until further notice, but the rest of the park has stayed open.

Councillor Martin Goss said the council recognises the "value of these spaces" and "wants to keep our playgrounds open...however, we will not hesitate to close facilities where needed."

Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council in Hertfordshire made the decision to close its playgrounds earlier this month. All 54 have been shut since the 11 January and will remain closed for a period of four weeks.

Councillor John Gardner said: "This was a difficult decision to make, as we know that play areas are a way to entertain children, especially when they're not currently at school, but it is really important that we act now to help stop the spread of coronavirus."

Despite the closures, parks and open spaces in Stevenage have remained open.

How have people reacted?

While some understand why the councils have made those decisions, not everyone is happy. Some parents and organisations feel the move could have a negative impact on children.

Play England, a charity which campaigns for children's "right to play", thinks all playgrounds should be kept open at the moment.

"Children need to play and the government has recognised how important this is, which is why playgrounds are allowed to be open even when so many other places are shut," said Anita Grant, the charity's chief executive.

"Some children don't live near open space, don't have gardens and can't even get outside their homes to play safely."

The charity understands that some councils may be worried about groups of people gathering at playgrounds. It also supports all the government's measures that have been put in place to help reduce infection rates.

However, it believes that when it comes to children being able to use play areas, it's the responsibility of adults to follow the guidelines properly.

Getty Images

"We at Play England believe that the answer is to help grown ups stick to the rules without taking play away from children," Anita said.

"Children feel happier if they play outside, spend time in nature and explore their area. We know they can't play with their friends but they definitely need to be out and about getting fresh air and exercise."

What's being done to keep playgrounds which are still open safe?

The government has given guidance on how to make playgrounds as safe as possible, for example suggesting that signs are put up reminding people to follow social distancing rules and wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitiser.

There might also be posters saying that only a certain number of people can be in the playground at the same time.

Waltham Forest Council Play Safe Champions are being placed at 21 of Waltham Forest's busiest playgrounds

Other ideas are also being used. Waltham Forest Council in London has 'Play Safe Champions' to help people keep in line with the government's guidelines on social distancing.

They are in 21 of the area's busiest playgrounds and help families by handing out free masks, advising people on how to stay safe and making sure playgrounds don't get too busy.

"We know that many families who have been asked to lockdown may not have access to gardens or outside space. It is so important that these young people have the opportunity get outside and burn off energy safely whilst they get some fresh air, and it is also important for these parents and carers to be able to get out whilst keeping children safe," said Clyde Loakes who is the council's deputy leader.

What are the rules around playgrounds in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales?

Getty Images

Wales: Playgrounds in Wales closed during the first lockdown last year, but under the current measures, they're allowed to stay open.

So far, no local authorities have decided to close playgrounds. However, people aren't allowed to attend parks or play areas unless they're with members of their household or support bubble.

Scotland: Play areas are also open in Scotland. A maximum of two people from two different households are able to meet outside, but this doesn't apply to children under 12. Children aged 11 and under don't count towards households or numbers when meeting outside and they aren't required to social distance either.

Northern Ireland: Outdoor play areas have remained open during the latest lockdown in Northern Ireland.

However, people including children are only allowed to exercise or be outdoors with their own household, bubble, or one other person if they're on their own.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.