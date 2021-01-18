Phil Neville leaves Lionesses' manager role

PA Media Phil Neville became the manager of the England women's team in January 2018

Phil Neville has left his role as manager of the England women's team, the Football Association (FA) has confirmed.

The coach, who first took up the role as the Lionesses' boss at the start of 2018, was meant to manage the team until July when his contract was scheduled to end.

However, Neville has stepped down from the role early and is set to head up David Beckham's Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami.

The FA are looking to find a temporary coach for the team before former footballer Sarina Wiegman takes over later this year following the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

Getty Images Former Dutch footballer Sarina Wiegman will become the Lionesses' new coach in September

"It has been an honour to manage England and I have enjoyed three of the best years of my career," Neville said in a statement put out by the FA.

"The players who wear the England shirt are some of the most talented and dedicated athletes I have ever had the privilege to work with. They have challenged me and improved me as a coach, and I am very grateful to them for the fantastic memories we have shared.

"I wish England Women every success in the future and look forward to following their journey in the years to come."

Getty Images Phil Neville helped lead the Lionesses to victory at the SheBelieves Cup in 2019

What did Phil Neville achieve as the Lionesses' manager?

Phil Neville helped lead the Lionesses to victory at the SheBelieves Cup in 2019 and they finished in fourth place at the Women's World Cup later that same year.

However, the team wasn't quite so successful in 2020. They were beaten in seven out of 11 games at the 2020 SheBelieves tournament.

They haven't played since due to the current coronavirus pandemic and are currently ranked sixth in the world, having been third when Neville took over the role from Mark Sampson.

Neville, who had no previous experience in the women's game before taking on the role of manager, won 19 in total of his 35 games as England boss.

Getty Images Former footballer Neville had no previous experience in the women's game

"After steadying the ship at a challenging period, he helped us to win the SheBelieves Cup for the first time, reach the World Cup semi-finals and qualify for the Olympics," said Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women's football.

"Given his status as a former Manchester United and England player, he did much to raise the profile of our team. He has used his platform to champion the women's game, worked tirelessly to support our effort to promote more female coaches and used his expertise to develop many of our younger players."