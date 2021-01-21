To help stop the spread of coronavirus, schools across the UK have temporarily moved to online learning.

Home-learning expert Tom Crombie from My Online Learning has sent Newsround some of his best tips.

For those who aren't in the class room, one of Tom's top tips is to create a schedule to start your day: Get up at the same time, eat breakfast and take breaks when you would do so at school.

Learning at home may be quite isolating and boring for some and that is why another tip from Tom is to stay in touch with your friends. Make sure you are giving them a call and checking in on each other, it will help stop you from getting too bored.