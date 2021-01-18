Donald Trump: Angry baby balloon gets home in UK museum
The famous balloon of a big Donald Trump baby wearing a nappy that was seen at protests in the UK and around the world will go on display in the Museum of London.
Do you remember this extraordinary balloon of Donald Trump? He's dressed in just a nappy and clutching a mobile phone! During Donald Trump's time as president it became known as the Trump baby blimp and now it's getting a new home in the Museum of London.
The balloon first came to the world's attention during Donald Trump's first presidential visit to the UK in 2018 and again during his state visit in 2019. There were many people who felt he shouldn't have been given that honour by the prime minister at the time and there were protests around the UK including here at Parliament Square in London.
Because it is so eye catching, there were loads of photos of the balloon as it flew over London during the protests and it was all over social media, YouTube and TV. It's over 20ft or six-metres tall (as long as two cricket pitches) and was filled with helium to keep it afloat.
It became so popular it even made appearances at other protests around the world - here it is at a march in Denmark!
The Museum of London announced in 2019 that it was in talks to get the orange effigy for its protest collection. The museum says it is a fitting home, as the effigy is "a response from Londoners". Museum of London bosses said: "It was born in London... It was an extraordinary and imaginative idea."
Sharon Ament, the museum's director, said it was "determined" to acquire the object. She said: "Of course the museum is not political and does not have any view about the state of politics in the States." But she also added that the blimp is a "typical funny British response."
The balloon arrived at the museum, squashed in a suitcase and will now be conserved and displayed for future years. "We use humour a lot. And we poke fun at politicians. This is a big - literally - example of that" said Sharon Ament. "To some it's a joyous object, it makes you smile, it makes you laugh."
The balloon was originally designed and paid for by campaigners. They raised almost £18,000 to make the inflatable, which they said reflects Mr Trump's character as an "angry baby." It was first tested in Bingfield Park in north London after being given the green light by the Greater London Authority to fly above Parliament Square during the protests.
The image became so popular that it popped up everywhere and was soon copied by normal balloon makers who wanted to catch on to the Trump baby craze!