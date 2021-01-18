Dancing on Ice: Who is in the skate-off and what else happened? 

ITV Despite a performance including a rap, Lady Leshurr ended up in the skate-off

Dancing on Ice returned to our TV screens last night with six out of the twelve celebrities trying to ice dance their way into the next round.

Comedian Rufus Hound was given a golden ticket which meant he wouldn't face the public vote. However, it wasn't such good news for rapper Lady Leshur as she is facing the public vote and will be in next week's skate-off.

But how did the rest of the evening go?

Who took to the ice?

ITV Denise had hurt her shoulder in rehearsals and was in quite a lot of pain after her performance - ouch!

West End star Denise Van Outen dislocated her shoulder in rehearsals, but still managed to perform.

Rufus Hound managed to grab himself the first golden ticket from the judges which meant he wouldn't face the public vote.

Emmerdale's Joe-Warren Plant took a tumble on the ice but still managed to smile his way through.

Rebekah Vardy, who appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017 and is also married to Premier League footballer Jamie Vardy, showed off her skills. She accidentally cut her partner's face with her ice skates during rehearsals, but the live performance was thankfully less dramatic!

ITV In a clip before her performance Rebekah Vardy's partner told of how she got him with her ice skates during rehearsals

Jason Donovan, who is an Australian singer and actor known for his role in Neighbours, scored highly with his first routine. The judges even said how "comfortable" he looked on the ice.

Rapper Lady Leshurr started her performance off with a rap and even had her performance tweeted about by Little Mix but unfortunately it wasn't enough to save her from the public vote. She will face the dance-off in next week's show!

How did coronavirus restrictions make the show different?

ITV Rufus Hound's golden ticket was placed in a sanitized plastic wallet

Like lots of TV shows at the moment, because of the pandemic, there are a new rules that have to be followed.

Presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby had to host two metres apart and the judges sat with screens between each other.

All the contestants have formed bubbles with their dance partners until the end of the show.

The most notable change was that there was no live audience.

ITV

Instead, live video links of the contestants' families and friends were shown to give them a cheer and some support.

What did you think of Sunday night's show? Let us know in the comments below!