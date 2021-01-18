Coronavirus vaccine: New mass vaccination centres to help deliver Covid jab

Reuters

The UK's fight against the coronavirus will take big steps forward this week as ten new mass-vaccination centres open around the country from Monday.

It is thought it will mean thousands more people will be able to receive their vaccine each week.

So far over 3.5 million elderly and vulnerable people have already had their first dose of the vaccination.

From Monday, those aged 70 and over, as well as those listed as clinically extremely vulnerable, will be offered the jab.

'Huge progress'

PA Media The amazing Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire has been transformed into a vaccination hub.

It is hoped more than 15 million of the most vulnerable people in the UK will have had the vaccine by February 15, 2021.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK is making "huge progress in our fight against the virus".

But he urged people to stick to the current lockdown rules with hospitals in England under a lot of pressure due to the number of patients with Covid-19.