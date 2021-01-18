Virtual library gives children in England free books

Getty Images

If you're missing going to the library during lockdown then don't worry, because a virtual library is being set up instead.

Children in England will be able to access books online for free while schools are closed thanks to a special new project.

The latest lockdown has seen schools across the country close except for children of key workers and vulnerable pupils.

Internet classroom Oak National Academy has created the library, and together with the The National Literacy Trust, will provide a book a week from its author of the week.

The first book to feature will be Dame Jacqueline Wilson's The Story Of Tracy Beaker, and it will be available to access free for a week from 17 January.

Dame Jacqueline said with schools closed, the free online library is needed more than ever.

Getty Images Dame Jacqueline Wilson recently released a new book about Tracy's life as a mum

I think it's vitally important that every child should have an opportunity to access books. Dame Jacqueline Wilson , Tracy Beaker author

The aim is to help young readers access e-books and audiobooks, particularly children who might not be able to access many books otherwise.

Oak National Academy is funded by the government's Department for Education and has provided more than 28 million lessons since the start of the school term on 4 January.

Describing the virtual library as a "fantastic resource", Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said learning and children's development must continue while schools remain closed.

Getty Images

Reading is hugely beneficial not only for children's literacy skills, but also their mental health and wellbeing. Gavin Williamson , Education Secretary

Matt Hood, principal of Oak National Academy, said: "It was incredible to be able to add to our offer something vital for children's literacy and their mental wellbeing."

Jonathan Douglas, chief executive of the National Literacy Trust, said it was "essential" to enable as many children as possible to "access a world of great literature".

He added: "Many children's literacy skills were profoundly affected by the first lockdown and school closures.

"We will do everything in our power to support children, families and teachers during this new lockdown period."