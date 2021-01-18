play
Tree-rific patterns spotted in dried up lake

Often viewing things from above gives a totally different perspective - something aerial photographers Derry Moroney and Mike Page have both discovered!

Derry stumbled across the massive patterns in Lake Cakora, on Australia's New South Wales north coast, while taking aerial photographs with his drone.

Mike meanwhile, has spent more than 50 years flying over Norfolk and Suffolk, taking pictures of the 'trees' cutting their way through mudflats and lake beds.

