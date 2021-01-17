The Masked Singer: Who was the fourth celeb to leave the show?

Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA Wire

We've already said goodbye to Alien, Seahorse and Swan, but this time it was cheerio to...

...Grandfather Clock!

He ended up in the sing-off against Viking.

Judges Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall didn't manage to work out his identity, but after taking off his mask he was revealed to be retired football player and manager Glenn Hoddle.

ITV

Glenn said he wanted to take part in the show because he'd always loved singing.

He said: "When the opportunity came I thought: 'Okay let's do it'".

In past week we've seen Alien revealed to be Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Seahorse as former Spice Girl Mel B and Swan as Martin McCutcheon.

Both the judges and fans at home have been racking their brains in an effort to work out who the remaining singers are.

ITV

The judges have guessed that Blob could be music legend Nile Rogers or Inbetweeners star Greg Davies, but some fans are convinced he is comedian Lenny Henry or Deal or No Deal host Noel Edmonds.

Bush Baby meanwhile, has been using an impressive range of accents to try and keep his identity hidden.

He said: "I am a trickster, that's the name of the game.

"Tonight I'm using my own box of tricks to make sure I skip through to the next round."

Jonathan Ross has guessed Bush Baby could be a comedian, while come fans think he could be Brian Conley or Craig Charles.

Viking has also been causing confusion, with guesses ranging from Hairy Biker presenter Si King to scientist Brian Cox, classical singer and presenter Aled Jones or choir master Gareth Malone to Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson or Olly Murs.

Do you have any guesses about who Sausage, Dragon, Viking, Blob, Harlequin, Bush Baby, Badger, Robin could be?

