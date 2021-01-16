Scotland: New lockdown restrictions come into force

Oscar Wong

Tighter lockdown restrictions came into force in Scotland on Saturday, with changes for takeaway outlets and click and collect shopping.

The changes are among six new rules announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon earlier this week, because of concerns the 'stay at home' message isn't having the same impact it did during last year's lockdown.

From now on people buying takeaway food and coffee will no longer be allowed inside the buildings and must instead pick up their food from a hatch or doorway.

The aim is to reduce the risk of customers coming into contact indoors with each other, or with staff.

Only shops or online sellers offering essential items, which includes things like clothing, footwear, baby equipment, homeware and books, can provide click and collect services.

There are also new rules about collecting the items. All pick-ups have to be made outdoors, with staggered pick-up times to avoid queues.

Scotland has been in lockdown since 5 January, with all non-essential shops shut, closed closed apart from for children in certain groups.

The law was also changed to make it illegal for people in Scotland to leave their homes unless it is for an essential purpose, such as exercise, essential shopping and caring duties.

What six rules have been tightened from 16 January? 1. Takeaway food and drinks 2. Click and collect shopping services 3. Drinking alcohol outdoors 4. Working from home 5. Home repairs and maintenance 6. Stay at Home message

The law already says that people should only be leaving home to go to work if it is work that cannot be done from home.

But new legal guidelines now say employers must support staff working from home as much as they can.

Work being carried out in homes by builders and repairmen is now only allowed if it for essential maintenance and repairs.

There has also been a small change to the wording of the stay at home rules.

Currently the law states that people can only leave home for an essential purpose, but now the law will make it clear that people "must not leave or remain outside" the home unless it is for an essential purpose.

"The situation we face in relation to the virus remains extremely serious," Ms Sturgeon told parliament.

"These additional measures, in further reducing the interactions that allow the virus to spread, will help our essential efforts to suppress it".