Newsround: Presenter Ricky turns his shed into a studio

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Take a look around as Ricky turns his shed into a Newsround studio!

Now this might look like a special version of CBBC's Dengineers - but don't worry this is still Newsround!

With more and more of us studying and working from home, I've turned my garden shed into a Newsround studio where I can film video calls, write scripts and edit my reports before sending it all back to HQ.

Not many people can say they have a TV studio at the end of their garden!

Since March 2020, lots of you have spent time studying at home doing remote learning, and millions of adults have been working from home too as the coronavirus pandemic continues to change the way we live our lives.

And for me - and all the team at Newsround - we face the same challenges as you: finding a place to work, trying not to get distracted and staying in touch with our friends and colleagues.

My super-shed is something I've been working on for a few weeks, and believe it or not, my "home studio" is an old shed that's been converted by me!

It's kitted out with power, internet, neon lights that change colour, a massive TV screen and lots of other gadgets to help me report on the latest stories from home.

Over the Christmas break I did a bit of DIY to get my shed into shape.

I cut pieces of wood and nailed them to the walls inside, painted it a dark blue and fixed all the lights to the wall.

Now I can stumble out of bed, head to the back of the garden and - hopefully - be live in your living rooms the next time you watch Newsround.

The only problem is my shed gets very, very cold. Someone get me a heater please!