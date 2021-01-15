play
Watch Newsround

Newsround: Presenter Ricky turns his shed into a studio

Last updated at 08:51
By Ricky Boleto
CBBC Newsround
comments
View Comments (9)
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Take a look around as Ricky turns his shed into a Newsround studio!

Now this might look like a special version of CBBC's Dengineers - but don't worry this is still Newsround!

With more and more of us studying and working from home, I've turned my garden shed into a Newsround studio where I can film video calls, write scripts and edit my reports before sending it all back to HQ.

Not many people can say they have a TV studio at the end of their garden!

ricky's studio shed

Since March 2020, lots of you have spent time studying at home doing remote learning, and millions of adults have been working from home too as the coronavirus pandemic continues to change the way we live our lives.

And for me - and all the team at Newsround - we face the same challenges as you: finding a place to work, trying not to get distracted and staying in touch with our friends and colleagues.

ricky's studio shed

My super-shed is something I've been working on for a few weeks, and believe it or not, my "home studio" is an old shed that's been converted by me!

It's kitted out with power, internet, neon lights that change colour, a massive TV screen and lots of other gadgets to help me report on the latest stories from home.

ricky's studio shed

Over the Christmas break I did a bit of DIY to get my shed into shape.

I cut pieces of wood and nailed them to the walls inside, painted it a dark blue and fixed all the lights to the wall.

ricky's studio shed

Now I can stumble out of bed, head to the back of the garden and - hopefully - be live in your living rooms the next time you watch Newsround.

The only problem is my shed gets very, very cold. Someone get me a heater please!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Wow!
    That is amazing!

  • Looks epic!

  • Wow i love his shed! I wondered where he was in one of the newsround articles!!

  • I noticed in the video about what's happening in America and it looked very cool! Well done Ricky!

  • Wow thats very cool!

  • That looks nice

  • That looks so cool!

  • well done

  • Cool! that looks amazing!!
    Well done Ricky

Top Stories

biden and harris

YOUR questions answered about the US Presidential inauguration

comments
5
frog in algae

Would you eat food made from algae to help the planet?

comments
20
rashford in an england shirt

Marcus Rashford leads call for review of free school meals

comments
1
Newsround Home