Last updated at 08:56
image

UK sport and technology celebrated in new stamp collection

A new set of stamps is being released to celebrate the UK's achievements in sport and technology.
A brand new set of stamps has been released to celebrate the United Kingdom's achievements in sport and technology. The collection - which has been designed by the Royal Mail - explores the way in which the UK leads the way in "creative excellence" and in having "a strong sense of community spirit."
Stamp with football, disability sport and a cricket ball on it.Royal Mail
There are two sporty stamps. Depictions of football, cricket, Formula One, wheelchair racing and marathon running are featured. They use the taglines "Great Sport" and "Great Community.
Stamp showing marathon running, two hands making a heart shape and two hands holding one another.Royal Mail
Here is one of the technology stamps. It shows a television studio and microphone. The tagline "Great Creativity" is used. Philip Parker, from the Royal Mail, said: "These colourful stamps are a celebration of these islands and the people who call them home."
Stamp with television studio and microphone.Royal Mail
The other technology stamp shows a city skyline and a scientific discovery. It uses the tagline "Great Industry and Innovation." The four stamps are available to buy at the end of January.
A stamp showing a city background.Royal Mail

