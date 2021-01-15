Now this might look like a special version of Dengineers - but don't worry this is still Newsround!

But with more and more of us studying and working from home. Ricky has turned his garden shed into a Newsround studio where he can film video calls, write scripts and edit his reports before sending it all back to HQ.

It's kitted out with power, internet, neon lights that change colour, a massive TV screen and lots of other gadgets to help him report on the latest stories from home.

Come on, Ricky - give us a tour!