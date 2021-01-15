play
Watch Newsround

Ricky turns his shed into a Newsround den!

Now this might look like a special version of Dengineers - but don't worry this is still Newsround!

But with more and more of us studying and working from home. Ricky has turned his garden shed into a Newsround studio where he can film video calls, write scripts and edit his reports before sending it all back to HQ.

It's kitted out with power, internet, neon lights that change colour, a massive TV screen and lots of other gadgets to help him report on the latest stories from home.

Come on, Ricky - give us a tour!

Watch more videos

Ricky turns his shed into a Newsround den!
Video

Ricky turns his shed into a Newsround den!

Check out these mouse-sized masterpieces
Video

Check out these mouse-sized masterpieces

Gaming in 2021
Video

Gaming in 2021

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment
Video

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment

Why do some Trump supporters think the election wasn't fair?
Video

Why do some Trump supporters think the election wasn't fair?

Strange News: Your weekly dose of weird
Video

Strange News: Your weekly dose of weird

US Election: Meet the kids who are related to Joe Biden!
Video

US Election: Meet the kids who are related to Joe Biden!

The Big Question: How deep is lava on Venus?
Video

The Big Question: How deep is lava on Venus?

Brexit: What happens now the UK is separate from the EU?
Video

Brexit: What happens now the UK is separate from the EU?

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

World Braille Day: Kids tell us more
Video

World Braille Day: Kids tell us more

'Thank you' messages to your 2020 heroes
Video

'Thank you' messages to your 2020 heroes

Celebs join school's virtual nativity play
Video

Celebs join school's virtual nativity play

Will vaccine success inspire more kids to get into science?
Video

Will vaccine success inspire more kids to get into science?

BGirl Terra, the breakdancer aiming for Olympic gold
Video

BGirl Terra, the breakdancer aiming for Olympic gold

Coronavirus: Your messages to your grandparents
Video

Coronavirus: Your messages to your grandparents

Oxford Vaccine: Top scientists answer YOUR questions
Video

Oxford Vaccine: Top scientists answer YOUR questions

Top Stories

biden and harris

YOUR questions answered about the US Presidential inauguration

comments
frog in algae

Would you eat food made from algae to help the planet?

comments
Macaulay Culkin was the star of Home Alone 1 & 2

Home Alone star wants Donald Trump out of the film!

comments
Newsround Home