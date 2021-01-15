Inauguration 2021: We answer YOUR questions about what happens and when

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Inauguration 2021: Your questions answered

On Wednesday 20 January Joe Biden will officially become President of the United States, at an event called the inauguration.

He'll take over from current president Donald Trump and will be the 46th President of the USA..

Biden says he's focussed on tackling issues like the coronavirus, the economy, climate change and improving racial equality.

BBC reporter Kizzy Cox has been following the story for Newsround in America and we asked you to send her your inauguration questions.

Read on to find out her answers.

Who was the first person to have an inauguration?

Getty Images The first ever President of the United States was a man called George Washington

The first person to have an inauguration was the first President of the United States, George Washington.

His inauguration was held in 1789 in New York City.

Since 1937, the inauguration is usually held in the new year after a November election on 20 January (unless it's a Sunday) in the capital of the United States, Washington DC.

How does the inauguration work?

The inauguration is when a new President starts his or her four year term.

It always happens at noon, or midday.

In this case, Joe Biden will take an oath of office - as will the Vice-President Kamala Harris - in front of the US Capital.

Then the new President and Vice-President will have a "pass and review" ceremony where they inspect the troops in a parade.

Then they'll be accompanied to the White House by the military and a military band.

This is a formal and festive affair. Usually tens of thousands of people show up to watch it.

But, because of the coronavirus pandemic people are encouraged to stay home this year.

Why isn't Trump going to be there?

It's pretty unusual for a President not to show up to an inauguration.

The President Donald Trump has claimed he won't go because ever since Joe Biden won the election, Trump has claimed that the vote wasn't fair and won't admit that he lost.

But, the vote was fair and there was no evidence of any election fraud.

The outgoing President doesn't need to be there for the new President to take office though.

On 20 January Biden will still become the 46th President of the United States, whatever Donald Trump is doing at the time.

What will Joe Biden do as President of the United States?

Who is Joe Biden?

Joe Biden wants to do lots as President. There are lots of challenges facing the country and he's going to have his hands full.

He wants to get the coronavirus pandemic under control

He wants to make the US leader in fighting climate change

He also wants to make big changes with immigration

He wants to stop separating kids from their parents at the Mexican border

And, he wants to focus on police reform after protests over George Floyd's death and police brutality.

It's a big list - lot of things to handle - and people are even wondering if he can get it all done.

Has Joe Biden promised anything about America being more eco-friendly?

Joe Biden has a big climate change plan.

First, he wants to make sure America has 100% clean energy and zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Biden also wants to re-join the Paris Agreement. That's an agreement among 196 nations which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Environmental justice is another big part of Biden's climate plan - this means fairness to less developed parts of the world that may suffer the affects of climate change, even though they aren't the ones causing it.

Can Donald Trump be President again?

US Presidents are allowed to serve two four year terms.

Donald Trump has only served one term so technically he can run again in 2024.

However, he was just impeached for a second time.

Only two other Presidents have ever been impeached once. No-one has been impeached twice until now.

That means the Senate will hold a trial to decide whether President Trump is guilty of causing a riot on Capitol Hill.

If he is guilty then the Senate can vote to ban him from ever running for President again.