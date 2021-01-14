Andy Murray could miss Australian Open after positive test for coronavirus

Getty Images Andy Murray last played at the Australian Open in 2019 - which he thought might have been his final match as a professional

Tennis star Andy Murray might not be able to play in the Australian Open after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The 33-year-old is said to be in good health, but the diagnosis has meant he will have to isolate at home in London rather than flying to Melbourne in the next few days as planned.

The former world number one is hoping that he will be allowed to travel safely at a later date and still compete in the tournament.

The competition is due to start on the 8 February, three weeks later than usual, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To be able to travel to Australia and compete, players must test negative before taking one of the 15 chartered flights, put on by the tournament organisers.

Once they have arrived, they have to pass a series of Covid tests during a 14-day quarantine in Melbourne before the Grand Slam starts.

Getty Images

Although Andy has never won the Australian Open, he has done well in the competition in previous years, finishing runner-up four times.

But the Scot has only been able to play seven official matches in 2020 due to injury and the coronavirus pandemic, which has meant most competitive games were suspended for 5 months.

He's now ranked 123rd in the world, meaning he had to be given a wildcard to be allowed to compete in this year's Australian Open.

Many people thought that the 2019 Australian Open would be his last ever tournament.

Getty Images He was able to compete in the 2020 French Open but went out in the first round

Last week he pulled out of another competition because he wanted to "minimise the risks" of catching coronavirus, and the tournament would have meant having to fly to Florida.

Andy Murray isn't the only player who has had their plans for the Australian Open disrupted.

World number two Rafael Nadal and number three Dominic Thiem are both travelling to Melbourne without coaches, due to the health situation.

Meanwhile, American player Tennys Sandgren, was still able to travel to Melbourne despite testing positive for coronavirus earlier in the week after being cleared to fly by the Australian authorities.