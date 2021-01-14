How melting icebergs could trigger new ice age

Oona Stern/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Melting icebergs in the Antarctic could be the trigger that leads to a new ice age on Earth.

That's according to scientists from Cardiff University, who carried out a study designed to understand how ice ages begin.

Ice age cycles are already known to be paced by changes to Earth's orbit of the Sun over thousands of years. This process changes the amount of solar energy which reaches our planet.

But until now, it has remained a mystery how the small variations in solar energy can trigger dramatic shifts in the climate on Earth.

What is an ice age?

It is a period when global temperatures are relatively cold and large areas of the Earth are covered by ice sheets and glaciers.

At least five major ice ages have occurred throughout Earth's history, with the earliest taking place over 2 billion years ago.

The most recent one began approximately 3 million years ago and continues today! Yes, we're actually still living in an ice age.

What did the study find?

Cpl Phil Dye RAF/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE Bit of ice from the Antarctic melting into the ocean

Researchers believe that when the orbit of the Earth around the sun is just right, Antarctic icebergs begin to melt as they move further and further away from Antarctica.

This shifts huge amounts of freshwater away from the Southern Ocean and into the Atlantic.

As the Southern Ocean becomes saltier and the North Atlantic gets fresher, large-scale ocean circulation patterns begin to change, pulling carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

This reduces the so-called greenhouse effect, and pushes the Earth into ice age conditions, scientists said.

Our results provide the missing link into how Antarctica and the Southern Ocean responded to the natural rhythms of the climate system associated with our orbit around the Sun. Professor Ian Hall , Cardiff University

Scientists used multiple techniques to reconstruct past climate conditions during the study. This included identifying tiny bits of Antarctic rock dropped in the ocean by melting icebergs.

They found that these fragments, known as ice-rafted debris, appeared to consistently lead to changes in deep ocean circulation.

Aidan Starr, from Cardiff University, said: "We were astonished to find that this lead-lag relationship was present during the onset of every ice age for the last 1.6 million years.

"Such a leading role for the Southern Ocean and Antarctica in global climate has been speculated but seeing it so clearly in geological evidence was very exciting."

Cpl Phil Dye RAF/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE This melting iceberg could help lead to a new ice age on Earth

Over the past three million years, the Earth has regularly plunged into ice age conditions. Currently, we live in a interglacial period where temperatures are warmer.

But researchers suggest that due to increased global temperatures, the natural rhythm of ice age cycles may be disrupted.

This is because the Southern Ocean will likely become too warm for Antarctic icebergs to travel far enough to trigger the changes in ocean circulation required for an ice age to develop.

The study's findings have been published in the journal Nature.