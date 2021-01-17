Joe Wicks told everyone about his embarrassing moment, so what's yours?

Getty Images What's your most laugh out loud embarrassing moment?

Joe Wicks has admitted to accidentally letting out the "longest ripper" during his first live 'PE with Joe' workout on Monday.

That must have been pretty embarrassing for him!

People have embarrassing moments ALL the time and we want to know about the moment that made your cheeks go bright red!

Often these moments can be funny and we want to share some joy.

So send yours in to share!

Getty Images

Embarrassment is a feeling people get when they feel silly.

Did you know your face sometimes turns red because the silly feeling you get makes the blood vessels in your cheeks get bigger?

It means that the blood rushes to your face quicker and makes you as red as can be.

What is your most laugh out loud embarrassing moment?

The sure thing is, that everybody has been embarrassed at some point in their life.

Have you ever called your teacher mum or dad?

Did you ever turn up to school in the wrong PE kit? How about wearing your jumper backwards?

Have you ever waved at someone thinking you knew them but it wasn't the person you thought it was?

Getty Images Do your grandparents like to give you big kisses in front of people?

Whatever it is, we want to know!

The best way to deal with an embarrassing moment is to find the funny in it.

Like turning your accidental wave into a dance move or your backwards jumper into a fashion statement.

That way you get to have a little fun out of your oops moment.

Because what's better than being able to share a really funny story with your friends and family about something silly that happened?

Share your embarrassing moments with us in the comments below!