Home Alone 2: Star backs calls to remove Donald Trump from the film

20TH CENTURY FOX In the film, Kevin McAllister, played by Macauley Culkin, asks Donald Trump for directions

The actor Macaulay Culkin has backed calls to remove a scene featuring Donald Trump from the film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Following Mr Trump's ban from some social media platforms after the riots in Washington DC last week, a number of viewers have suggested that his appearance in the 1992 film should be cut.

Now Culkin, the film's star, has offered his support to the campaign on social media.

Getty Images Macaulay Culkin is now grown up, but he was just a young child when he starred in the Home Alone films

The actor, who was the star of Home Alone 1 and 2, responded to a tweet from a fan reading: "Petition to digitally replace Trump in Home Alone 2 with 40-year-old Macaulay Culkin."

Culkin replied saying: "Sold".

He also tweeted "bravo" in response to a Home Alone fan who had posted a video with Trump digitally removed from the scene.