Joe Wicks admits to letting out 'longest ripper' during live workout

Joe Wicks has admitted to accidentally letting out the "longest ripper" during his first live 'PE with Joe' workout on Monday.

He returned to YouTube this week after promising to restart his workouts during the new national lockdown.

But his fans got an extra surprise when they joined the stream just before 9am, when they heard a rather loud noise!

Joe confirmed he had indeed farted behind the camera before starting on Tuesday, saying he didn't realise he was already recording.

"I'm so embarrassed by what's happened today," said Joe on his friend Mark Wright's - the former presenter of CBBC's The Dengineers - radio show.

He added: "I pressed the live button on my YouTube stream, and just before, I'm talking 20 seconds before, something slipped out Mark… and you can guess what it will be Mark…"

A big old fart that's what!

Joe said: "So I've let out this giant - honestly, the longest ripper I've ever let out in my life."

"I didn't realise it was live, so I've done the ripper-oo, five, four, three, two, one, I jumped in and I only found out today when the Daily Mail shared a link 'Did The Body Coach just let an almighty ripper off before his PE with Joe Workout?'"

Joe did eventually see the funny side of it all but did decide to edit it out from the version that is now on his YouTube channel.

'PE with Joe' is taking place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the lockdown... but you don't have to fart before taking part!

Did you hear Joe's ripper before the PE lesson? Let us know in the comments!