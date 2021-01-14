Restore health of seas to help UK economy, urges WWF report

Wild Wonders of Europe / Juan Carlos Munoz / WWF

Repairing the UK's damaged seas could give a huge financial boost to the economy, create thousands of new jobs and help the climate crisis.

That's according to a new study by the charities World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Sky Ocean Rescue.

The report warns that just 1% of the UK waters are fully protected.

But it says that investment in restoring the seas could deliver an additional £50 billion in benefits to the UK by 2050.

Shutterstock / Rich Carey / WWF Plastic pollution in UK waters is still a big problem

In 2019, the seas in 11 out of 15 areas failed to meet Government standards on good environmental health.

That's why WWF and Sky Ocean Rescue are now calling on UK Governments to commit to a 10-year ocean recovery plan as soon as possible.

Tanya Steele, chief executive at WWF, said: "We must halt and reverse decades of neglect to fully protect more of our ocean - the beating blue heart of our planet.

"We must invest to unlock the potential of the marine economy, to create tens of thousands of jobs both offshore and onshore. Our Governments must work with us to put ocean recovery at the centre of our journey to net zero".

Lewis Jefferies / WWF-UK Seagrass is an important marine habitat for a variety of species and an incredible absorber of carbon

According to the study, restoring healthy coastal ecosystems such as seagrass and salt marshes can capture a third of the UK's 2018 carbon emissions, worth £10.1 billion.

Also, better management of marine protected areas can deliver up to £10.5 billion of recreational and other benefits, including scuba diving, sea angling and wildlife watching.

Environment minister, Rebecca Pow, said: "Our ocean is a source of life, central to our climate, marine habitats and the livelihoods of so many. That's why the UK Government is committed to leading efforts to protect our ocean and marine life at home and internationally.

"We have already established a 'Blue Belt' covering over 38% of our waters and are leading calls for at least 30% of the global ocean to be protected by 2030. However there is still a great deal to be done to restore our ocean to its natural state," she added.