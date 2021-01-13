play
Impeachment: National Guard sleep in US Capitol building

Last updated at 17:33
National Guard troops inside Capitol buildingReuters

Hundreds of US National Guard troops have been deployed to protect the Capitol building in Washington DC - with many of them seen sleeping on the floor there.

The building is where the United States Congress meet to discuss and write laws for the country.

The troops have been brought in to help secure the Capitol area and to keep politicians and lawmakers inside safe.

There have been concerns that there could be more violence in the run up to president-elect Joe Biden's inauguration after Donald Trump supporters attacked the building last week.

National Guard troops rest inside Capitol buildingEPA/SHAWN THEW
National Guard troops resting inside the Capitol building - this is where there were riots last week

On Wednesday, The House of Representatives - the lower house of the US Congress - is meeting to vote on whether or not to make Donald Trump the first ever president to be impeached twice.

Mr Trump, a Republican, is accused by the opposition Democratic Party, of encouraging the violence seen last week.

But he denies doing anything wrong, and in his first public appearance since last Wednesday's riot, he said: "I want no violence."

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast leads a tour for members of the National GuardReuters
National Guard troops get a tour of the building - for some troops this is the first time they've seen inside the Capitol

Many of the National Guard members were seen sleeping inside the Capitol building on Tuesday night ahead of the session on Wednesday.

It's being reported that this is the first time since the US Civil War that this has happened.

