Boris Johnson phones Marcus Rashford about 'unacceptable' food parcels

Last updated at 12:19
Marcus RashfordEPA
It's not the first time Boris Johnson has called Marcus Rashford on the subject of child food poverty.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has phoned footballer Marcus Rashford to promise immediate action on the "completely unacceptable" food parcels that have been delivered to UK families.

Mr Johnson thanked the Manchester United player for highlighting the problems and said the parcels were "completely unacceptable".

Families claimed on social media that parcels worth little more than £5 are being handed out in place of £30 school meal vouchers.

Marcus Rashford posts about food parcels on TwitterMarcus Rashford / Twitter
Rashford shared a photo of what one family had been sent in replacement for free school lunches

Marcus Rashford, who has been campaigning to end child food poverty in the UK, tweeted: "Just had a good conversation with the Prime Minister. He has assured me that he is committed to correcting the issue with the food hampers and that a full review of the supply chain is taking place. He agrees that images of hampers being shared on Twitter are unacceptable."

Chartwells, the firm which supplied the parcel, has apologised.

Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, said schools would be able to offer vouchers rather than food parcels from next week.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Just look at when he started the campaign, that was way back in May-June time and now it is January 2021. A big fighter

  • This breaks my heart. I want to make a change and i have already protested in my street with my friends but some rich folks decided they had enough of my protesting and nearly called the police on us. I am so annoyed about the issue and this needs to be changed. I am with Marcus, it isn't good enough

  • STOP child poverty!!!
    (Edited by moderator)

  • I really hate the way that the conservative party look down on the rest of society, and don't think we'll notice when they do stupid things like this.

  • finally the goverment do something about this cause its serious

  • OMG !😱

  • Good, the government need to step up. Massively.

  • Cool

    • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

