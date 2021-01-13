Boris Johnson phones Marcus Rashford about 'unacceptable' food parcels

EPA It's not the first time Boris Johnson has called Marcus Rashford on the subject of child food poverty.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has phoned footballer Marcus Rashford to promise immediate action on the "completely unacceptable" food parcels that have been delivered to UK families.

Mr Johnson thanked the Manchester United player for highlighting the problems and said the parcels were "completely unacceptable".

Families claimed on social media that parcels worth little more than £5 are being handed out in place of £30 school meal vouchers.

Marcus Rashford / Twitter Rashford shared a photo of what one family had been sent in replacement for free school lunches

Marcus Rashford, who has been campaigning to end child food poverty in the UK, tweeted: "Just had a good conversation with the Prime Minister. He has assured me that he is committed to correcting the issue with the food hampers and that a full review of the supply chain is taking place. He agrees that images of hampers being shared on Twitter are unacceptable."

Chartwells, the firm which supplied the parcel, has apologised.

Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, said schools would be able to offer vouchers rather than food parcels from next week.